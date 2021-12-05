Fatal Shooting

Woman Shot to Death in Car in Florence Area

Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

By City News Service

A woman was shot to death Sunday in the Florence area of south Los Angeles and a man who was sitting with her inside a vehicle is the suspected shooter. 

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in front of 136 E. 68th St., according to officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's operations center.

Witnesses heard multiple gunshots and the unknown suspect fled on foot, Delatorre said.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. 

Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

