Woman Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park, Man Flees in White Minivan

A woman in her 40s was stabbed to death Sunday in Canoga Park and police are looking for the suspect, a man who fled the scene in a white minivan, authorities said.

The two had some type of altercation prior to the stabbing, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.

Officers responded at 5:26 a.m. to the area of Bassett St. and Canoga Ave., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene from a stab wound in the chest.

According to authorities the man and woman got into an altercation that ended in the stabbing.

The woman ran after she was stabbed and then collapsed to the ground.

Police said the death did not involve a carjacking.

LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 818-374-1934 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.