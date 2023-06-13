Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Silver Lake

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Silver Lake Monday night.

The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Silver Lake Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue near a bend in the road.

According to the LAPD Central Traffic Division, officers found an injured woman in the middle of the street. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The street where the accident took place is usually lined with parked cars. Based on information from someone who may have seen the accident, police believe the woman was standing next to a vehicle before she was struck.

At this time police have not shared a description of the driver or their vehicle.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have seen or know any information to call the LAPD.