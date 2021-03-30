Lancaster

Woman Struck and Killed By Vehicle After Trying to Stop Thieves Identified, Suspects Photos Released

By Oscar Flores

LASD

Homicide investigators are asking the public for help identifying three men suspected of killing Samantha Mena by running her over with their vehicle in Lancaster on March 26.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released pictures of the three men, between 20-30 years of age, who they say were involved in an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, near Avenue J-8.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Investigators say Mena, who was in her 30s, tried to stop the thieves who escaped to their vehicle. She followed them and "during the course of this incident, the suspects entered their vehicle and ran over the victim as they fled the scene," said the sheriff's department.

LASD
The LA County Sheriff's Department released an image of a suspect vehicle involved in an attempted robbery case at an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, near Avenue J-8 in Lancaster.

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on March 26 and took Mena to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The sheriff's department says the three men are responsible for Mena's death. They're asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Lancaster Mar 27

Woman Struck and Killed By Vehicle After Allegedly Trying to Stop Thieves Who Robbed Her Apartment

Panorama City 22 hours ago

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Panorama City Suspected DUI Crash

This article tagged under:

Lancastercrimehomicide
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us