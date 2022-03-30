Add another one to this week's unusual rescues for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A day after rescuing two people and a frightened dog from the Los Angeles River in the San Fernando Valley, fire-rescue team members responded to a Koreatown apartment Tuesday night.

A woman was stuck in a trash chute.

The woman was trapped about three stories high in the building in the 800 block of South Hobart Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear how the 40-year-old woman became stuck.

Nearly 50 firefighters, including technical rescue team members, responded to the location around 8:30 p.m. They considered trying to reach the woman, who was conscious and speaking with firefighters, from the roof or basement. They also considered breaching walls.

The woman was about 20 feet down form the four-story building's roof.

Fire-rescue personnel on the roof secured the woman with a harness around her wrist. They then carefully lowered her down the chute to safety.

"Once we were able harness around her wrist, we made sure she was secure," saidd Battalion Chief Lance McCloskey. "Quicker way, lower her down. Went fairly quickly once we got the harness around her."

Urban Search and Rescue Team 88 personnel at the building were also part of the swift-water rescue team that saved two people and a dog Monday from the LA River in Studio City.