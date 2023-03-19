Woman Arrested for Shooting Another Woman in Moreno Valley, Police Say

Authorities arrested a woman on Sunday suspected of shooting at another woman in Moreno Valley.

The shooting was reported at 3:10 p.m. in the 12700 block of Moreno Beach Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened during an altercation between two women in the parking lot of a business when a third woman allegedly fired shots at one of them, according to the department. When deputies arrived, all parties had left the scene.



Upon investigating, authorities identified and located the suspects’ vehicle on Lasselle Street in Moreno Valley, said a sheriff's department spokeswoman.

That suspect was arrested, and the firearm was recovered.



