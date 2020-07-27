Drug trafficking

Woman Traveling With 6-Year-Old Daughter Caught With Nearly 30 Pounds of Meth in Gas Tank, Feds Say

The woman was pulled over on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente when the discovery was made, officials said.

By Kitri Sundaram

A gloved hand holds a bag of methamphetamine

A woman traveling with her 6-year-old daughter through San Clemente was arrested after 28 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the car's gas tank, authorities said.

The 38-year-old woman, who was not identified, was pulled over on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente for an undisclosed reason when the discovery was made, officials said in a news release.

According to a statement from the U.S. Border Patrol, an agent conducted a vehicle stop on the woman's sedan while patrolling northbound Interstate 5, and the woman gave the agent permission to search her car, a 2003 Honda Accord.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Adoptions Halted in Pandemic Finally Resume

coronavirus pandemic 47 mins ago

Adoptions Once Frozen in Time Resume in Pandemic, Officially Uniting Families

During the search, the agent’s drug-sniffing dog became alert and the agent discovered 28 bundles, weighing nearly 30 pounds, of meth in the car's gas tank, officials said.

The woman was stopped near a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in San Clemente, that is routinely patrolled by agents, officials said.

The woman was booked into custody, while her child was placed under the care of local child protective services.

This article tagged under:

Drug traffickingborder patrolSan Clementechild welfare services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us