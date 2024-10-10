Anaheim

Woman walking along Anaheim river struck, killed by suspected DUI driver

After hitting the woman, the suspected DUI driver drove his car into the river, police said.

By Hetty Chang and Sahana Patel

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally struck a woman who was walking along a river in Anaheim.

Raymundo Rangel, 33, was booked on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. 

According to Anaheim police, Rangel and his passenger were going above the 40 mph speed limit on Wagner Avenue before losing control of the vehicle and missing a 90-degree left turn on Rio Vista.

He struck 49-year-old Jessica Ferrino on Cove Trail and barreled into the Santa Ana riverbed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators were only made aware of Ferrino’s death after her husband went looking for her. 

“A resident came up to us and said his wife had gone for a walk on the green belt, and she had not yet come home,” said Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department. 

Rangel was treated at a hospital and released before being booked into jail. 

