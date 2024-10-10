A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally struck a woman who was walking along a river in Anaheim.

Raymundo Rangel, 33, was booked on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

According to Anaheim police, Rangel and his passenger were going above the 40 mph speed limit on Wagner Avenue before losing control of the vehicle and missing a 90-degree left turn on Rio Vista.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He struck 49-year-old Jessica Ferrino on Cove Trail and barreled into the Santa Ana riverbed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were only made aware of Ferrino’s death after her husband went looking for her.

“A resident came up to us and said his wife had gone for a walk on the green belt, and she had not yet come home,” said Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department.

Rangel was treated at a hospital and released before being booked into jail.