Woman With Gun Shot by OC Deputies Responding to Burglary, Sheriff's Department Says

Deputies responding to a burglary in progress opened fire on a woman who was holding a gun, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department

A woman armed with a gun was shot by Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies as they responded to a burglary report at a Lake Forest home.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available. 

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive, near the intersection of Muirlands Boulevard and Ridge Route Drive, at about 1 a.m. They found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, holding a gun across the street from the home where the call originated, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Commands from deputies to the woman to drop the gun were ignored by the suspect and deputies shot the woman, Braun said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Braun said.

No injuries were reported to deputies or the homeowner, she said.

