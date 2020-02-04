El Monte

Woman’s Body Found in El Monte Dumpster

One person was detained for questioning, and several witnesses were being questioned.

A woman's body was found Tuesday in a dumpster in El Monte.

The body was discovered about 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block Maxson Road, according to Deputy Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

El Monte police found the woman's body inside the dumpster after responding to a "suspicious circumstances" call from a person who reported that a man was seen dragging a female body toward the dumpster, Navarro-Suarez said.

One person was detained for questioning, and several witnesses were being questioned, according to Navarro-Suarez.

Information was not immediately available on the woman's identity or cause of death.

Sheriff's detectives, who were assisting El Monte police in the investigation, asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To make an anonymous report, call 800-222-TIPS.

