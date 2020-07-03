Body of Woman Found Inside Sleeping Bag After Fire Extinguished Near Inglewood

Authorities Friday morning investigated the death of a woman found inside a sleeping bag after a fire was extinguished in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County near Hawthorne and Inglewood.

Deputies from the South Los Angeles station and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a fire call in the 11800 block of Aviation Boulevard, south of the Century (105) Freeway, at 9:10 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, who was in a sleeping bag and on fire, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said.

A motive for the woman's death and any suspect information was not available.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the woman's death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.