Following the discovery of a mother's body in a duffel bag in an Orange County dumpster, a man believed to be her boyfriend was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he attempted to board a plane out of the country, police said Thursday.

The lifeless body of a 38-year-old Tyanie Ly, a mother of three from Santa Ana, was found in luggage in a dumpster early Tuesday morning.

The Anaheim Police Department responded to a call at 2:15 a.m. from a person who found her body in a duffel bag while searching for recyclables in a dumpster behind the Villa Del Amo apartments on the 2000 block of south Balboa street.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Amer Alhasan was arrested at LAX while attempting to board a flight heading to Germany, said Chief of Police Jorge Cisneros.

Alhasan is a 28-year-old La Habra resident with familial ties to Jordan.

Ly and Alhasan were in a dating relationship, Cisneros said.

"We're asking for anybody else who may have been in a dating relationship with him in the past to call us," Public Information Officer Daron Wyatt said. "There are likely prior events of domestic violence or sexual assault."

The family of the victim, whose youngest child is under 12 years old, said they were devastated. The children were with her family following the discovery of her body.

Wyatt said Alhasan is believed to have been accused of sexual assault in the country of Jordan, and also believed to have been arrested of a crime in California, for which he was never charged.

His bail was set at $5 million. Wyatt said police are seeking to revoke the option of bail because authorities consider him a flight risk.

Police expect first-degree murder charges to be filed on Friday, Wyatt said.