Anaheim

Two Women Critically Injured When Pickup Crashes Into Group Watching Fireworks in Anaheim

A group was celebrating Independence Day when a pickup driver apparently lost control of his truck and crashed into the two victims.

A pickup driver crashed into a crowd of people, injuring two women July 4, 2021 in Anaheim.
Two women were hospitalized after a pickup driver crashed into a crowd of people watching Independence Day fireworks in Anaheim

The women were in critical condition Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 a.m. when a man driving a customized gray pickup truck apparently lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into the two women, ages 22 and 44, who were part of a group celebrating the Fourth of July in 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

The driver was not arrested, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

