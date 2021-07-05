Two Women Critically Injured When Pickup Crashes Into Group Watching Fireworks in Anaheim

Two women were hospitalized after a pickup driver crashed into a crowd of people watching Independence Day fireworks in Anaheim
The women were in critical condition Monday morning.
The crash was reported just after 9:30 a.m. when a man driving a customized gray pickup truck apparently lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into the two women, ages 22 and 44, who were part of a group celebrating the Fourth of July in 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
The driver was not arrested, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.