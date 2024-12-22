Southern California

Wood-burning ban extended in much of SoCal

Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

By City News Service

Stacks of lumber.
Getty

A ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning was extended through Monday for a large swath of Southern California due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area, officials said.

The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

Residents in the affected areas are reminded that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited, as is burning manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text online.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Southern California
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us