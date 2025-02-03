Wood-burning ban extended through Monday for much of southland

A ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning has been extended through tomorrow for much of the Southland due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The residential ban affects all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and all of Orange County.

Residents in the affected areas were reminded that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited through at least midnight Monday, as is burning manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at www.AirAlerts.org.