Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was shot by an officer during a standoff after leading police on a pursuit across the San Fernando Valley on Memorial Day.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers first spotted 42-year-old Claudia Corugedo in a white van with multiple bullet holes in the windshield after receiving a call about a possible shooting on Sherman Way near Coldwater Canyon Avenue in North Hollywood at around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Corugedo, who had a felony warrant, refused to surrender and pointed what appeared to be a black semiautomatic pistol at her throat while driving recklessly, the LAPD said.

When Corugedo’s van came to a stop on Arcana Road in Woodland Hills, she and officers were on a standoff with the suspect, at one point, sitting on top of the van.

The LAPD said, after over an hour of negotiations with a SWAT team, the woman began walking toward the front door of a residence while holding her pistol and large machete. And that’s when an officer opened fire, causing her to collapse near the entryway of the residence, according to police.

The pistol turned out to be a BB gun, designed to look like a semiautomatic weapon, the police said.

Corugedo, who was taken to a hospital for the gunshot wounds, was booked for the felony evading charge.