Man Shot and Killed at Woodland Hills Apartment

A man was shot and killed Monday at a Woodland Hills apartment complex.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was outside or inside the apartment, located in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard. No arrests were reported, but police said security camera video is being reviewed.

The shooting did not appear to stem from a break-in, police said

"We believe it's some type of dispute between our victim and the people who committed the homicide," said Lt. Jim Gavin.

Officers responded to the home at about 4:30 a.m. Residents directed them to an apartment, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He died at the scene.

His roommates reported the shooting.

