Woodland Hills Man Arrested For Identity Theft in Ventura and LA Counties

A 32-year-old man from Woodland Hills with a criminal record was arrested after authorities say he committed multiple thefts and identity theft crimes in Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Los Angeles County.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they began an investigation in June after multiple people reported thefts from unlocked cars and open garages in the area of Cresthaven Drive in Thousand Oaks.

One victim's wallet was stolen from her car and within hours, the credit cards were used at seven locations in Woodland Hills, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives identified Terry Shook, 32, as the person responsible after obtaining surveillance video.

Authorities say Shook was also captured on video breaking into two drop boxes for businesses in Camarillo in the early morning hours of July 4 and stole checks from both locations before depositing them into an account.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Shook, who has a warrant for his arrest by the U.S. Marshalls for fraud violation and a felony warrant from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision, was arrested on July 7 after the month-long investigation, according to authorities.

Investigators searched Shook's car and found stolen mail, stolen driver's licenses, and stolen credit cards from Ventura and LA counties, the sheriff's office said. An airsoft gun, ammunition, a baton, and controlled substances were also found, they added.

Sheriff's investigators in Thousand Oaks arrested Shook for his outstanding warrants, identity theft, a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of personal identifying information with prior convictions, while investigators in Camarillo arrested him for vandalism, identity theft, and forgery, said the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Shook's bail was set at $250,000 and is due in court for his arraignment on July 9.