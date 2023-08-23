Woodland Hills' new parking spaces intimidate customers, local business owners say

New parking spaces along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills are not being received warmly by everyone as business owners say the design of the added spaces is actually hurting them.

Several additional parking spaces were added to the major road as part of Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s “Reimagine Ventura Boulevard” initiative. Although the added space offers drivers and shoppers more opportunities to park, local business owners say their designs are scaring off clientele instead.

“This is costing us money, pretty much,” said Ben Niko, of Boulevard Electric Supply. “At the end of the day, you know, our customers, they don’t want to go around and come back in.”

The design of the new spaces is made for vehicles to back into them. Local workers said the extra effort to back into the parking as opposed to parallel parking like how it once was is fending off clients. Others, however, said they were fine with the changes.

“I know it takes a little bit of practice and it is pretty funny,” David Kaye, owner of David Kaye Books & Memorabilia, said with a laugh. “I just watched one girl try six times and then just drove away. “I mean, I’ve been watching it all week.”

A Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) spokesperson said the back-in design was favored by those who provided feedback when the project was still in the planning stages.

“The design evolved from multiple community outreach meetings and features back-in angled parking, which both enhances road safety and increases the number of parking spaces for this local business district,” Colin Sweeney of LADOT said.

According to the “Reimagine Ventura Boulevard” initiative, the move is meant to improve curbside loading and unloading, and increase safety.