Attacker Sought After Fatally Shooting Woman in Woodland Hills

A woman was shot and killed and a man was hospitalized after an attacker apparently walked up to them and opened fire early Thursday in Woodland Hills.

No arrests were reported Thursday morning.

The shooting in the 23000 block of Gainford Street was reported at about 1 a.m. the west San Fernando Valley community.

The woman died at the scene. The man was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available. Both victims are in their 50s.

It appears the attacker walked up to the victims and started shooting, police said, adding that there is no known motive. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.