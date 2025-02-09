16-year-old killed, 5 others hurt in Woodland Hills party shooting

The search for a gunman is underway after a teenager was killed and five others were hurt during a shooting at a house party in Woodland Hills.

The violence was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 5900 block of Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, arguments broke out and escalated into gunfire.

According to police, the gunman shot into the air multiple times then opened fire on the crowd of 200 to 300 people.

One person, who was described as a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot and died at the scene. His name was not revealed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police did not identify the surviving victims, but said their ages ranged from 19 to 34. Three were taken to a hospital via ambulance and two others arrived on their own. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available. The investigation is ongoing.