Woodland Hills

16-year-old killed, 5 others hurt in Woodland Hills party shooting

Police did not identify the surviving victims, but said their ages ranged from 19 to 34.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search for a gunman is underway after a teenager was killed and five others were hurt during a shooting at a house party in Woodland Hills.

The violence was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 5900 block of Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, arguments broke out and escalated into gunfire.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to police, the gunman shot into the air multiple times then opened fire on the crowd of 200 to 300 people.

One person, who was described as a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot and died at the scene. His name was not revealed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police did not identify the surviving victims, but said their ages ranged from 19 to 34. Three were taken to a hospital via ambulance and two others arrived on their own. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Woodland HillsShootings
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us