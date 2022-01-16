Port of Long Beach

Worker Killed at Port of Long Beach

The worker was struck by a vehicle near a container terminal at the port, according to a media relations manager for the Port of Long Beach.

By City News Service

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker at the Port of Long Beach who was apparently killed by a vehicle.

Port police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Mediterranean Way at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday regarding an industrial accident, said Allison Gallagher, public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The worker was struck by a vehicle near a container terminal at the port, according to Lee Peterson, media relations manager for the Port of Long Beach.

It was not immediately known what type of vehicle struck the worker, Peterson said.

"A male adult was determined deceased at the scene by Long Beach Fire," Gallagher said. "The coroner's office responded and the investigation is ongoing."

scholarship Jan 14

Scholarships Available to High School Seniors Through Port of Long Beach

Port of Los Angeles Jan 4

Citing Backlog Progress, Ports Again Delay Fines For Idling Containers

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Port of Long BeachLong Beachlong beach police department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us