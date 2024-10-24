Los Angeles Dodgers

House divided: What happens when Dodger fan is married to Yankee fan?

“People always say, ‘Are the divorce papers ready to go?’” said Jamie Lopez, a die-hard Yankee fan married to a Dodger fan.

By Alex Rozier

Jamie and Julio Lopez are happily married, but they are rooting for the competing teams at the World Series.

Two of the most storied Major Baseball League franchises with two massive fan bases will be meeting in the World Series Friday for the first time since 1981. 

But what happens when two competing fans are quite close?

 Jamie and Julio Lopez live in LA and have been happily married for two years.

 Jamie is a die-hard Yankees fan who used to live in New York City.

 “I went to my first game in 1999. I sat in the bleachers, and I was like this is the best experience of my life,” Jamie said. “One summer, I went to see them in Angels Stadium. I went to Arizona. I went to San Francisco.”

Julio is a longtime Dodger fan.

“I’ve been a Dodger fan since the mid-90s.” he said. “I’ve also learned a lot of the history of the Dodgers.”

One can imagine the moment when their two favorite teams meet in the World Series for the first time in 43 years.

 “I’ve had friends from New York say, ‘How are you and Julio this week?” Jamie said. “I’m like, ‘We’ll be fine.’” 

 Jamie predicts she and her husband will be fine until the game day. 

“People always say, ‘Are the divorce papers ready to go?’” Julio said while laughing. “No, it’s just a game’.”

 It is just a game, and they know they have so much they agree on – like Disney.

 The couple takes every opportunity to go to both Disneyworld and Disneyland.

 “We love Disneyland, just anything Disney pretty much,” Julio said.

Disneyland may be the happiest place on Earth, but this couple knows someone won’t be happy when the World Series is over.

“This year I think it’s going to happen,” Jamie said of her Yankees. “I’m getting a little teary eyed. I’m just very excited about it.”

 “I say Dodgers in 6,” Julio predicted.

It’ll be a fun few weeks in the Lopez house. In the end someone will likely celebrate ---- alone. 

