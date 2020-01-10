Wrapped Body Found in U-Haul Identified as 29-Year-Old Anaheim Woman

A body found wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside a U-Haul truck was identified Friday as a 29-year-old Anaheim woman.

The body of Ashley Manning was found Wednesday in the rented and abandoned truck in Anaheim. Details about a cause of death are pending.

The truck was taken to the company's Fullerton location. Employees searching the truck there came across the body and called Fullerton police.

Investigators are deeming it a suspicious death.

Manning's relatives shared Facebook posts back in November pleading with the public to circulate her photo and help track her down.

The posts says Manning boarded a flight from Dallas to LAX Nov. 13, 2019, and hadn't been seen since. They believe she had some Facebook activity in the days that followed, and then silence.

A family member shared an updated post Friday saying Manning's body was found.

NBCLA is reaching out to confirm details.