death investigation

Wrapped Body Found in U-Haul Identified as 29-Year-Old Anaheim Woman

By Staff Report

NBCLA

A body found wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside a U-Haul truck was identified Friday at a 29-year-old Anaheim woman.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A body found wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside a U-Haul truck was identified Friday as a 29-year-old Anaheim woman.

The body of Ashley Manning was found Wednesday in the rented and abandoned truck in Anaheim. Details about a cause of death are pending.

The truck was taken to the company's Fullerton location. Employees searching the truck there came across the body and called Fullerton police.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 13 mins ago

Murder Trial Begins for Riverside County Man Accused in Death of Toddler

Animal cruelty 16 mins ago

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Dog After Pursuit

Investigators are deeming it a suspicious death.

Manning's relatives shared Facebook posts back in November pleading with the public to circulate her photo and help track her down.

The posts says Manning boarded a flight from Dallas to LAX Nov. 13, 2019, and hadn't been seen since. They believe she had some Facebook activity in the days that followed, and then silence.

A family member shared an updated post Friday saying Manning's body was found.

NBCLA is reaching out to confirm details.

This article tagged under:

death investigation
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us