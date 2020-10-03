Santa Barbara

Wreckage of Downed Plane and Body of Pilot Found Off Santa Barbara

The single-engine plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean nearly a week ago.

By Associated Press

Santa Barbara Plane Crash
Santa Barbara County Fire/Mike Eliason Twitter

A wrecked plane and the body of its pilot have been raised from the ocean floor nearly a week after it crashed off the Southern California coast, authorities said Friday.

The smashed wreckage of the plane was pulled Thursday from about 180 feet of water off the coast of Campus Point, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

The single-engine Cessna 182 Skylane went down Sunday shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport on a flight to Truckee in the Lake Tahoe area.

It went down about two miles from Campus Point, which is located on the University of California, Santa Barbara campus.

Also recovered was the body of the pilot, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Nicholson. She was an attorney from the Lake Tahoe area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

