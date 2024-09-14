Wrightwood residents urged not to drink water due to Bridge Fire's impact

Residents of Wrightwood were urged not to drink their water in an advisory issued Saturday by the Golden State Water Company.

The company said its water system in Wrightwood was impacted by the ongoing Bridge Fire and warned residents that drinking their water at this time could result in illness. It said its water system experienced a loss of pressure in some areas of Wrightwood, making way for harmful contaminants

With the loss of pressure, dangerous contaminants like benzene and other volatile organic chemicals could make their way into the water. As a result, the company urged residents to refrain from using tap water for cooking or drinking until further notice.

The company warned that even trying to treat the water yourself such as boiling, freezing, or adding disinfectants to it will not make the water safe. Instead, residents impacted by the advisory should use only bottled water for the meantime.

The Bridge Fire, which is currently Southern California’s largest active wildfire, has consumed more than 52,000 acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties as of Saturday. At least 19 structures in its path were destroyed and firefighters remain battling it.