2 Killed and 3 Injured, Including Child, in Wrong-Way Crash on 110 Freeway in Downtown LA

Two people were killed and three others injured early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash, possibly involving a DUI driver, in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway near 9th Street, the California Highway Patrol said. Several traffic lanes were closed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver of a Lexus SUV was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota Corolla with two people inside, according to CHP Sgt. Jeff Lane.

Both of the people in the Toyota Corolla died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the Lexus suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. Sgt. Lane added that a passenger and a child, about 4-5 years old, in the SUV were also taken to the hospital.

The child suffered minor injuries, according to Sgt. Lane.

A third vehicle hit the Toyota after the initial crash, Lane said.

The No. 3, 4, and 5 lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway at 9th Street, and the 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway transition road from both directions were closed for the investigation.

It's unknown when the freeway will fully reopen. A SIG Alert has been issued for the area that is expected to last at least three hours, according to CHP.