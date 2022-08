A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos.

The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone in the pickup was injured.

The crash happened just north of Alondra Boulevard.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The CHP shut down southbound lanes 4 and 5 and the Alondra Boulevard exit ramp.