Wrong-way SUV driver killed in head-on Long Beach crash that injured 6

A wrong-way SUV driver was killed when he crashed head-on into a minivan in a four-car collision that was captured on dashcam video in Long Beach.

The crash was at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Pacific Coast Highway between Raymond and Dawson avenues.

The SUV was westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Junipero Avenue before it entered eastbound lanes and collided with three vehicles. Dashcam video from a vehicle behind the minivan captured the head-on collision. A green sedan struck by the SUV ended up on the sidewalk.

The SUV rolled partially onto its roof.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.

Some of the six injured victims were freed from the wreckage by firefighters using mechanical tools. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

he crash closed the area between Pacific Coast Highway and Junipero Avenue for several hours.