Wu-Tang Clan's final tour: When it's coming to Los Angeles, how to get tickets

Wu-Tang Clan, the legendary American hip-hop collective, has revealed their highly anticipated farewell tour, titled “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.”

This marks the group's final North American tour, with 27 stops across the continent this summer, beginning June 6 in Baltimore. Among these stops, Southern California fans will have multiple opportunities to see the iconic group perform live, with three key shows in the region.

Wu-Tang Clan's California leg will kick off on June 20, including five stops across the state:

June 20: Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

June 21: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

June 22: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

June 24: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

June 26: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fans can secure their tickets starting February 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time, with no presale available.

Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by the dynamic hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, adding even more excitement to the tour.

Formed in 1992, Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized the hip-hop scene with their raw, innovative sound. The group, consisting of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, quickly became one of the most influential hip-hop collectives of all time. Tragically, the group's founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard passed away in 2004 at the age of 35, leaving a void in the group’s legacy.

"The Final Chamber" Tour: What to Expect

The farewell tour, dubbed “The Final Chamber,” will showcase an epic setlist, with Wu-Tang Clan performing a selection of songs that fans have never heard live before. As stated by RZA, founding member and producer, “This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one last time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture.” RZA also hinted at a completely redesigned Wu-Tang show experience, offering fans a live performance unlike any other.

The tour promises a mix of classic tracks from Wu-Tang Clan’s seven studio albums, as well as songs from their recent collaborations and projects. The Grammy-nominated group has continued to expand their influence beyond music, with a Showtime documentary titled “Of Mics and Men” in 2019 and the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" created by RZA and Alex Tse.

In 2023, Wu-Tang Clan celebrated the 30th anniversary of their iconic album "36 Chambers", with a proclamation of Wu-Tang Day on November 9. The Empire State Building even lit up in black and yellow to honor their contribution to music and culture.

Most recently, in 2024, the group wrapped up a Las Vegas residency at the Virgin Hotel & Casino, further solidifying their status as one of the most enduring and influential forces in hip-hop.

Here’s the complete list of dates for the farewell tour:

June 06: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

June 07: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

June 10: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

June 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 13: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

June 14: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 15: Austin, TX – Moody Center

June 16: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

June 18: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 20: Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

June 21: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

June 22: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

June 24: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

June 26: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 28: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 30: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 01: Portland, OR – Moda Center

July 04: Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 07: Chicago, IL – United Center

July 08: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 09: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

July 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13: Laval, QC – Place Bell

July 14: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 16: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 17: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 18: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

This tour marks the end of an era for Wu-Tang Clan, and their live performances will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans. Don't miss out on your chance to see the group perform their timeless hits live, along with Run the Jewels.

For more details about the tour, including ticket purchasing and additional information, visit the official Wu-Tang Clan website.