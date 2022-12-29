Year in Review: Photos of LA's Most Memorable Moments of 2022

Fentanyl in LA Schools

Cases of poisoning and overdoses due to fentanyl increased in LA County during the pandemic. One of the cases that raised alarms within the LA Unified School District was the death of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, who died in a bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood after taking a pill laced with fentanyl.



Ramos’ overdose death was not an isolated incident, but her case generated worry among parents and other members of the school community in LA. Shortly thereafter, Superintendent Carvalho unveiled a plan to have the overdose-reversing medication naloxone – commonly known by its brand name Narcan – inside all LAUSD schools.



Ramos's family sued LAUSD, alleging that officials knew there was a problem with drug use on campus but failed to take action in time.

