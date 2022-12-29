Year in Review: Photos of LA's Most Memorable Moments of 2022

The year 2022 is winding down, marked in large part by the third year of the coronavirus pandemic and economic turbulence caused by high inflation. There were plenty of other notable moments locally, though. As we look back on 2022, these photos narrate some of the most memorable topics and occurrences of the year in Los Angeles.

Coronavirus

The first months of the year continued to see high levels of coronavirus infections, keeping Los Angeles County in the high transmission level of the virus. Additionally, the federal government began sending people free home tests to detect infections and try and halt the spread.

In December 2022, the virus propagation was under control, however, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported that the number of cases was rising with figures that varied between 1,000 and 3,000 cases per day.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho speaks with students.
Getty

New LAUSD Superintendent

After leading Miami-Dade Public Schools, Alberto Carvalho took charge of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the U.S. Some of the new superintendent’s biggest challenges included the continued class disruptions during the pandemic, as well as implementing policies designed to control the spread of COVID-19 within schools.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI took place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended with a 23-20 win for the Rams, and fans who for years were starved of a local football team made sure to mark LA’s victory with wild celebrations.

Roe v. Wade Overturned

People in Los Angeles took to the streets in June to both celebrate and protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which since 1973 abortion protections at the federal level. California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that the state would continue being a “sanctuary” for people seeking an abortion. In the midterm elections, Californians approved Proposition 1, amending the state constitution to guarantee people the right to choose to have an abortion and use contraceptives.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox began spreading in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, raising fears of a pandemic within a pandemic. Fortunately, a vaccination campaign for the most vulnerable populations helped halt the spread of the virus.

Homeless Los Angeles
Getty Images

Increase in Homelessness

During the pandemic, Southern California residents saw an increase in homeless encampments and unsheltered people in some of the biggest cities in the area. In September, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority provided the number of homeless people in LA: 41,980, an increase of 1.7% from 2020. Countywide, the homeless population was 69,144, an increase of 4.1%.

Puente calle Sexta
Getty Images

Sixth Street Viaduct

South and central Los Angeles residents for years waited for the opening of the multi-billion-dollar Sixth Street Viaduct in Boyle Heights, heralded as an architectural wonder.  The bridge opened with great fanfare but was closed just a week later after disturbances from people taking pictures, street racing and doing stunts in their cars, among other colorful activities (a barber even set about giving haircuts in the middle of traffic). 

Firefighters walks past wreckage of car crash
NBC Los Angeles

Fatal Crash in Windsor Hills

A nurse sped through a red light in Windsor Hills, causing a caught-on-cam crash that left two vehicles incinerated and killed six people. Among the dead were an unborn baby. The nurse, Nicole Linton, survived and was charged with vehicular homicide.

Fentanyl Los Angeles
Getty Images

Fentanyl in LA Schools

Cases of poisoning and overdoses due to fentanyl increased in LA County during the pandemic. One of the cases that raised alarms within the LA Unified School District was the death of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos, who died in a bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood after taking a pill laced with fentanyl.

Ramos’ overdose death was not an isolated incident, but her case generated worry among parents and other members of the school community in LA. Shortly thereafter, Superintendent Carvalho unveiled a plan to have the overdose-reversing medication naloxone – commonly known by its brand name Narcan – inside all LAUSD schools.

Ramos's family sued LAUSD, alleging that officials knew there was a problem with drug use on campus but failed to take action in time.

Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez, left, and councilman Kevin de León, right.
Getty Images

Leaked Recordings Prompt Crisis in Los Angeles City Council

A month before the midterm elections, leaked recordings of LA City Council members Nury Martínez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as Los Angeles Federation of Labor leader Ron Herrera, prompted a crisis at City Hall. Martínez, then Council president, resigned from her post one week later after the recordings showed her making racist comments, including against fellow Council member Mike Bonin’s son.

Cedillo refused to resign but had already lost his re-election bid anyway. De León, meanwhile, has defied frequent protests and remains a member of the City Council.

Karen Bass

Karen Bass Elected Los Angeles Mayor

Karen Bass made history by becoming the first female mayor of Los Angeles and only the second Black person to hold the post. Bass, a 69-year-old former U.S. congresswoman, defeated wealthy businessman Rick Caruso, who pumped more than $100 million of his own money into his campaign.

Bass’ first official act as mayor was declaring a state of emergency over homelessness. She followed that up by signing an executive directive aimed at bringing unhoused residents indoors and preventing sidewalk encampments from returning. 

Powerball
Getty Images

Record Powerball Jackpot

The winning ticket in the largest Powerball jackpot drawing in history was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena. The prize was worth more than $2 billion. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball number was 10. Moreover, Joe’s Service Center owner Joe Chahayed walked away with 1 million for selling the winning ticket at his store.

AP

P-22, LA’s Iconic Mountain Lion, Euthanized

P-22, the famed mountain lion that roamed Griffith Park, was euthanized in December after being captured for a health evaluation. The evaluation revealed that P-22 had several injuries and chronic health problems. He was significantly underweight and had an eye injury that made officials believe he may have been hit by a car recently.

P-22 was 11 years old, which made him the oldest cat the National Park Service was studying. Although there are over a hundred mountain lions that have been part of the NPS study in the Santa Monica Mountains and the surrounding region, P-22 was the only mountain lion tracked via GPS in the Griffith Park area.

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us