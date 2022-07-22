What Is a Yellow Alert? California's New Law to Help Find Hit-and-Run Drivers

Californians will soon receive Yellow Alerts as part of a statewide effort to stop hit-and-run drivers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that gives officers a tool to help track down driver who leave the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Starting in January, law enforcement agencies will be able to ask the California Highway Patrol to activate a "Yellow Alert" when drivers flee the scene of a fatal crash.

Using similar technology as the Amber and Silver Alerts system, freeway signs in designated areas will display information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle, such as the license plate or make and model.

The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

The Governor has signed my Yellow Alert bill. This allows @CHP_HQ to post details on hit & run drivers similar to an Amber Alert. Hit & run drivers must be held accountable. It’s my hope that this bill will help catch them. pic.twitter.com/xyeFGt0Nah — Jim Patterson (@JimPatterson559) July 20, 2022

“When a driver leaves the scene of the crime, they fail to do the most humane thing – to stay and render critical aid to the person they hurt,” Patterson said in a statement to NBC4. “We need to do everything possible to help law enforcement find these drivers so they can be held accountable for their actions.”