A home-based business in Orange County took the fifth spot on Yelp's list of the top 22 bakeries in the U.S. released this month.

The Baking Fool in Garden Grove prepares all your baked goods needs — from salted caramel cheesecakes to sparkly cake pops — fresh to order.

The shop offers a variety of flavors and can even combine your favorites to create the dessert of your dreams.

Be sure to visit The Bakery Fool during the holiday season to experience their limited edition Santa Hat mini cheesecake bites.

The bakery was established in 2016 and has a stellar five-star rating on Yelp.

Many reviewers praise the business owner, Larry, for his kindness and for the tasty desserts that are a "hit" at birthday parties, weddings and all other occasions.

The bakery is located at 11522 Dolan St. in Garden Grove and is open daily.

Yelp curates its list of top bakeries in the U.S. and Canada by pulling data on total volume and ratings of reviews, according to the company's website.

Beyond Orange County, Yelp ranked Izola bakery in San Diego as the best. Two bakeries in the Bay Area were also highlighted: Sugar Dot Bake Shop in Walnut Creek and Hey, Cookie! in San Francisco.

Click here to see the full Yelp ranking.