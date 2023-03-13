Yes, Those Were Fighter Jets Over Los Angeles Sunday

Anyone watching the Academy Awards show likely had a hunch about what was going on Sunday afternoon in the sky over Los Angeles.

Those who weren't might have been surprised to hear, and maybe even see, two U.S,. Navy F-18s flying low and in formation around the time the awards show began in Hollywood.

The jets were part of an opening sequence honoring 'Top Gun: Maverick,' which was nominated for Best Picture and other awards.

"Two F-18s will be doing a planned flyover this afternoon because of the Oscars," Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez tweeted Sunday. "They will be flying especially low over Hollywood Blvd between 4-5pm, but you may hear or see them across the city."

The show intro featured Tom Cruise and host Jimmy Kimmel, who appeared to be ejected from the jet before parachuting onto the Oscars stage to cheers from the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

Cruise was notably absent from the awards show. He was overseas shooting the latest edition of the 'Mission: Impossible' series. 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part II' features Cruise returning to his role as Agent Ethan Hunt in what is believed to be the eighth and final installment in the film franchise.

The sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office last year, second only to 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' The film also was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound (Winner), Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song by Lady Gaga.