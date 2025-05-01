Yet another overcrowding crisis looming over LA Animal shelters

As animal shelters run by the city of Los Angeles are facing yet another severe overcrowding crisis, city officials are offering reduced adoption fees while scrambling to secure funding for the LA Animal Services amid the city's $1 billion budget shortfall.

Among more than 900 dogs that are under the care of the city's animal department, the Chesterfield Square/South LA shelter is now housing nearly 250 dogs and puppies, according to the city.

Without immediate help, healthy, adoptable pets are at risk of euthanasia simply due to lack of space, the agency announced.

"Our Chesterfield Square/South LA shelter has already seen a 32% surge in dog intake compared to the same time last year,'' Annette Ramirez, interim general manager of LA Animal Services, said in a statement. "With

nowhere left to house incoming animals, we are facing heartbreaking decisions for pets who deserve a second chance.''

Weekend adoptions at all six LA Animal Services centers are just $51 for dogs, $75 for puppies, $12.50 for cats, and $25 for kittens. Every adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

During the recent City Council meeting to discuss Mayor Karen Bass' proposed fiscal year 2025-26 budget, her office recommended that $5 million in what's called the "unappropriated balance'' be put back into the Animal Services budget, which would restore funding so no shelters would close, Ramirez said.

The mayor's recommendations will require the approval of both the Budget and Finance Committee and City Council.

The six LA Animal Services shelters are open without appointments Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The centers are closed Mondays and city-observed holidays.

See here for more information about LA Animal Services and a list of shelter locations.