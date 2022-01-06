YMCA

YMCA Offers Free COVID Testing at These 12 Sites in LA

Culver City, Gardena, Van Nuys, North Hollywood and Torrance are just a couple of the site locations offering free testing.

By City News Service

What to Know

  • The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles.
  • No appointments are necessary.
  • PRC tests results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results.

No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

Here are the locations and testing times:

   Anderson Munger Family YMCA
   4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020
   Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

   Culver-Palms Family YMCA
   4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot)
   Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

   East Valley Family YMCA
   5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601
   Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

   Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
   1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248
   Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

   Mid Valley Family YMCA
   6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405
   Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

   San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
   301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731
   Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.

   Torrance-South Bay YMCA
   2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505
   Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon

   Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
   2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023
   Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

   Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
   9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044
   Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

   Westchester Family YMCA
   8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045
   Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
   Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

   West Valley Family YMCA
   18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335
   Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

   Wilmington YMCA
   1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744
   Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

