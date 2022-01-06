What to Know The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles.

No appointments are necessary.

PRC tests results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results.

No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

Here are the locations and testing times:

Anderson Munger Family YMCA

4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot)

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

East Valley Family YMCA

5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601

Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA

1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248

Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.

Torrance-South Bay YMCA

2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center

9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

West Valley Family YMCA

18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335

Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.