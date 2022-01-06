What to Know
- The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles.
- No appointments are necessary.
- PRC tests results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.
The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results.
No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available in 24 to 48 hours.
Here are the locations and testing times:
Anderson Munger Family YMCA
4301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90020
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230 (Rear Parking Lot)
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
East Valley Family YMCA
5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA, 91601
Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
1000 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90248
Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mid Valley Family YMCA
6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys, CA, 91405
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
301 S Bandini St., San Pedro, CA, 90731
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-11a.m.
Torrance-South Bay YMCA
2900 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90505
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8a.m.-noon
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90023
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90044
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon and 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA, 90045
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
West Valley Family YMCA
18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA, 91335
Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wilmington YMCA
1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA, 90744
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.