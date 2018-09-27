Vintage Photos: Yosemite National Park, Then and Now Published at 8:13 am on September 27, 2018 Published at 8:13 am on September 27, 2018 Yosemite National Park was founded on Oct. 1, 1890. 30 photos 1/30 NPS A look at vintage photos from Yosemite National Park. 2/30 National Park Service Skiing in Yosemite National Park with a cat. This photo was taken in the 1890s. 3/30 National Park Service Dancing on a rock overhang at Glacier Point in the 1890s. 4/30 National Park Service A handcrafted motorhome built on the chassis of a 1905 Pierce Arrow is pictured with the Sentinel Hotel in the distance. 5/30 National Park Service A covered bridge in pictured in 1944. 6/30 National Park Service Yosemite National Park rangers are shown on horses in 1915. 7/30 National Park Service The Wawona Hotel is pictured in the 1880s. You can see horse-drawn carriages in front. 8/30 National Park Service Cars are parked in Stoneman Meadow in 1927. 9/30 National Park Service The ski lodge building at Badger Pass Ski Area is pictured in 1936. 10/30 National Park Service This image shows a bear trap built of logs on a horse-drawn wagon in front of the Yosemite Store in the early 1900s. 11/30 National Park Service The front of LeConte Memorial Lodge. 12/30 National Park Service Yosemite Chapel is pictured. 13/30 National Park Service The east wall of El Capitan is seen in morning sunlight. 14/30 National Park Service The Awahnee Hotel is seen with Half Dome in distance. 15/30 National Park Service 16/30 National Park Service A view of the three-story Sentinel Hotel in the early 1920s and valley cliffs in distance. 17/30 National Park Service The two-story Yosemite Museum building is seen in this 1938 photos with a car parked along street. 18/30 National Park Service 19/30 National Park Service A Stanley Steamer is seen along a road in Yosemite Valley on July 26, 1900. It is considered the second automobile to drive into the valley. 20/30 Noel Celis/AP, File In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Francisco Avendano, visiting from Madrid, Spain, photographs Half Dome as smoke from the Ferguson Fire hangs over Yosemite National Park, in California. Yosemite National Park will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 14 days after a wildfire choked the park with smoke at the peak of tourist season. Though the blaze didn't reach the heart of the valley, it burned in remote areas of the park about 250 miles (400 kilometers) from San Francisco, making roads inaccessible and polluting the air with smoke. 21/30 Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Bridalveil falls in Yosemite National Park on a rainy day, in late Spring when snow melt causes the falls to surge, with trees visible in the foreground, Yosemite Valley, California, 2016. 22/30 Yosemite National Park A view of Yosemite National Park Thursday Sept. 21, 2017. 23/30 AP In this photo taken Tuesday, June 6, 2017, a National Park Service snow blower clears the entrance to Yosemite National Park, Calif. This year's heavy snowfall has crews working to clear Highway 120 as summer approaches, the only road through Yosemite that connects the Central Valley on the west side with the Owens Valley on the east side of the Sierra Nevada. Crews used plows, excavators, and massive snow blowers to open the eastern entrance to Yosemite. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) 24/30 Sean Gallup/Staff YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JULY 20: Visitors hike the Vernal Fall trail on July 21, 2014 in Yosemite National Park, California. Yosemite is among California's biggest tourist destinations. 25/30 NBC Bay Area Yosemite Falls is bursting with water as the thick snowpack begins to melt. 26/30 Getty Images YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JULY 20: Visitors look out at Yosemite National Park from Glacier Point on July 21, 2014 in Yosemite National Park, California. Yosemite is among California's biggest tourist destinaitons. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) 27/30 NBC 5 News A view of Half Dome and the Yosemite Valley on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. 28/30 AP Water pours down Yosemite Falls during heavy rain in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Stranded motorists were pulled from cars stuck on flooded roads as heavy rains from a massive winter storm moved into Northern California. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) 29/30 AP A view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, California 30/30 Michael Karas Photographer captures wedding couple embrace in Yosemite (September 5, 2016). 0 More Photo Galleries This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’ Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week