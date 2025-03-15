Yosemite National Park

Yosemite to resume campground reservations

After a pause in reservation sales last month, Yosemite is opening reservations for select campgrounds

By NBC Bay Area staff

Yosemite National Park is ready to resume taking campground reservations after the national park paused reservation sales last month because of staffing concerns.

Starting next Monday, online reservations will open up for the Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow and parts of the Upper Pines campgrounds. Lower Pines and North Pines campgrounds will be unavailable until further notice.

Yosemite has not tied the reservation hold ups to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s federal worker cuts.

However, park staffing has been reduced and seasonal worker hiring has delayed due to the cost-cutting agency's actions.

