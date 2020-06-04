Yosemite’s Limited Reopening for Permit Holders Is Here

Trying for a coveted, much-sought-after Half Dome permit, weeks ahead of the date you hope to visit the Yosemite National Park's epic monolith?

It's become a rite of spring for many nature lovers, the chance to experience the granite wonder in a new and powerful way.

The world-famous national park closed in response to the pandemic in March 2020, but it will reopen the Yosemite Wilderness to permit holders on Friday, June 5, with a number of asterisks and must-knows in place.

The park posted a lengthy statement on what permit holders, and those who are hoping to visit, can expect. "Beginning June 5, Yosemite National Park will reopen access to the Yosemite Wilderness to those with an existing wilderness permit reservation and to those with an existing Half Dome permit," is the message on Yosemite's Facebook page.

The best bet? Read all, and be aware that California remains under a stay home order.

As with the other park reopenings, there will be new safety policies for visitors to consider.

From a June 2 post: "While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities."

If you don't have a permit, and you're simply daydreaming of your future Yosemite adventure, one that may happen in the months to come when we're not keeping as close to home, revisit the iconic expanse now, via the photos below, and plan where you'd like to go first.