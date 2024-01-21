Young boy from El Salvador who faced similar struggles as Lionel Messi fulfills his dream of meeting the star

Where there is a soccer ball, a story is written that deserves to be told, and known by fans of football.

In a small town in El Salvador, named Santo Tomás, we find the story of Levi Sandoval, a huge fan of football who has the ability to charm everyone who knows his life and sees him play.

When he was born, doctors only gave Levi six months to live since he suffers from Russell Silver Syndrome that prevents normal growth.

“His syndrome consists of him being short and underweight. He does not produce the growth hormone, which is what we have been giving him for four years. He is a warrior, but it has been difficult,” said Dulce María Sandoval, Levi’s mother.

His heart beat to a different rhythm when he found out that his idol Leo Messi would be with Inter Miami in El Salvador, to play against the Salvadoran national team.

He said that he began to admire the Argentine star when, in a match, he realized that they speak the same language, that of effort and struggle due to their stature.

“They said in a commercial break that Messi had had a problem as a child that is the same one that I have had and well, that's when I started to admire him,” Levi said.

His mother added that “Levi is very intelligent, this year he is going to the first year of general high school with a diploma in English and he also serves our Lord Jesus Christ, he is a Bible school teacher at our school."

The Sandoval family sought the opportunity through the organizers of the event to fulfill the young boy's dream.

"My son would ask me to meet Messi when he played for Barcelona and I told him, 'someday my love, God willing, I'm going to make his dream come true', but thank God that the opportunity has come, they are coming here to the country and ask them to help me make my son's dream come true,” said Dulce María.

The dream is very specific: “Being able to meet Messi even for a moment with him and take photos and have him sign my shirt,” said Levi.

A dream that came true

After a broadcasted report from our sister station Telemundo 52, Meta Show, a company that is part of the organizers of the Inter Miami match that was played Friday, Jan. 19 in El Salvador, committed to make Levi's dream come true.

En Meta Show, nos comprometemos a hacer realidad tu sueño con Levy Sandoval. 🦩🇸🇻❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qwmeCbNpE — MetaShow Entertainment (@MetaShowsv) January 17, 2024

Levi Sandoval fulfilled his dream of meeting Messi and now he will be able to say that there is no dream so big that it is impossible to achieve.