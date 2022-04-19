Young Brother, Sister Die in Apparent Drowning in Lake Hughes Pond

Unimaginable tragedy struck a family in Lake Hughes late Monday night, when a young brother and sister were found dead after what appears to be an accidental drowning.

The two children, 3 and 4 years old, were playing outside together near their home in the Antelope Valley, on Lake Hughes Road.

The property is, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials, several acres.

The children wandered off while outside, the LASD said, and were later found by their mother in what is being described as a two-foot duck pond near the residence.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies arrived to find the childrens' mother and at least one neighbor performing CPR.

The children were then rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where despite the efforts of their mother, neighbors, Sheriff's deputies and medical staff, neither child survived. The young boy was pronounced dead first, followed by the young girl.

Homicide detectives from the sheriff's department say the deaths appear to be accidental, but the investigation into what happened is still underway.

It is not yet known whether any charges will be filed in the case, LASD said.