Young Mother Killed in Hit-and-Run

Grainy surveillance photo shows the semi-truck making a right onto Gage Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. It was dark and the ground appears wet from the rain.

By Hetty Chang

LAPD detectives released new surveillance in their search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a young woman.

The photo from a security camera at an Arco gas station is investigators’ biggest lead right now.

They show a semi-truck moments after detectives believe the driver struck and killed 39-year-old Iquisha Blaxon.

"I just don’t understand how someone hit someone — and keep on going like it was nothing," said a neighbor.

Neighbors say Blaxon was a mom to young children and lived less than half a mile from Gage and Grand near the 110 Freeway where she was hit by the truck driver Monday morning.

Detectives are trying to track down more security footage that may have better captured the company logo on the truck’s drivers side door.

They say they are working as quickly as they can to find the driver — as family and friends are still in disbelief.

"Really shocking to hear this happened to her and … just keeping the family in prayer," said Lawrence Busey, a neighbor.

