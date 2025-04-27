Young teens crash stolen SUV following car chase in Simi Valley: Police

A group of young teenagers is facing criminal charges after they were accused of stealing an SUV and then crashing it in a Simi Valley neighborhood over the weekend.

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old girls started a brief car chase after they refused to yield to officers who tried to pull them over early Saturday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Officers saw a vehicle traveling without headlights on near Erringer Road and Cochran Street and ran its license plates, discovering that the car was stolen.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it near First and Flower Glen Streets. The occupants of the vehicle, who were the three teenagers, were seriously hurt in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

Due to their age, the girls’ identities were not released. Police said they face charges that include possession of stolen vehicle, conspiracy, felony evading and possession of burglary tools.