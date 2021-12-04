Youth Volleyball Coach Held on Suspicion of Sexual Battery in Long Beach

A-29-year-old youth volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual battery and sexual crimes against a minor, Long Beach police said Saturday.

A female juvenile contacted police on Nov. 30 to report that she had been inappropriately touched by Jerod Curtis of Carson, who was working as a massage therapist in the 5800 block of Naples Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported. That job is separate from his job as a youth volleyball coach.

Long Beach Police Department

Curtis is additionally suspected in two sexual batteries involving adult female victims, which occurred in July and November, police said.

He was arrested Friday and was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $225,000 bail.

Police detectives urged anyone who may know of more alleged victims to call them at 562-570-7321 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.