Long Beach

Youth Volleyball Coach Held on Suspicion of Sexual Battery in Long Beach

The volleyball coach was arrested Friday and was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $225,000 bail.

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A-29-year-old youth volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual battery and sexual crimes against a minor, Long Beach police said Saturday.

A female juvenile contacted police on Nov. 30 to report that she had been inappropriately touched by Jerod Curtis of Carson, who was working as a massage therapist in the 5800 block of Naples Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported. That job is separate from his job as a youth volleyball coach.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Long Beach Police Department
29-year-old Jerod Curtis of Carson was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual battery and sexual crimes against a minor, Long Beach Police said.

Curtis is additionally suspected in two sexual batteries involving adult female victims, which occurred in July and November, police said.

He was arrested Friday and was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $225,000 bail.

Police detectives urged anyone who may know of more alleged victims to call them at 562-570-7321 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Long Beach 16 hours ago

Long Beach Police Officers Arrested for Allegedly Filing False Police Reports

transportation Nov 24

California Docks See ‘Significant Progress' With Supply Chain Backlog, Port Chief Says

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachCarsonsexual misconduct
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us