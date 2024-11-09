Ysabel Jurado will become the next Los Angeles City Councilmember for District 14, pulling a surprising upset against incumbent Kevin de León.

After widening the margin from early on, Jurado had more than 56% of the vote, compared to de León's 43% as of Friday afternoon.

Jurado’s rise was already a big surprise during the March primary, when the first-time candidate received more support from constituents than de León and other better known candidates including Assmeblymembers MIguel Santiago and Wendy Carrillo.

De León, who fought off recalls attempts even after he was caught on tape, having a redistricting conversation behind the closed doors while using racist language, came short,

Jurado herself was caught on audio, saying the F-word while discussing police during a meeting with students at Cal State LA.

Jurado, who has the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America, seeks to cut the police budget while opposing Mayor Bass’ effort to return the Los Angeles Police Department to its previous staffing levels.

At one point, Jurado admitted to having signed a Democratic Socialists of America pledge to seek the abolishment of the LAPD.