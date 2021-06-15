missing person

Yucaipa Police Look for Missing Hiker in San Bernardino Mountains

Peggy Faulk, age 64, was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 13, near the summit of San Gorgonio Mountain.

By Maggie More

Yucaipa Police

Search-and-rescue teams are looking for a missing 64-year-old hiker who went missing near the San Gorgonio summit on Sunday.

Peggy Faulk, described by Yucaipa Police as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with auburn hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 13 by another hiker at the summit of San Gorgonio Mountain. She is possibly wearing a grey zip up top and long pants, police added.

Police believe she lost her way as she travelled back from the summit to meet friends at the High Creek Camp.

Though the San Gorgonio Search and Rescue Team and the Riverside Search and Rescue Team spent all night looking between Monday and Tuesday, Faulk has not yet been located as of an update posted by Yucaipa Police at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The search and rescue teams will continue to work, police said, through rough terrain and extreme heat. Other search and rescue teams will also assist in looking for Faulk.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes Faulk from her photo or who has information about her location please call. The non emergency dispatch number for Yucaipa Police is 909-790-3100.

