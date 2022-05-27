Yucca Valley Fire Burns 250 Acres Near Joshua Tree National Park

Firefighters protected homes and other structures Thursday from a brush fire in the desert east of Los Angeles that burned about 250 acres.

The Elk Fire started near Elk Trail and San Andreas Road and, at one point, threatened about 10 structures and homes. Firefighters stopped its forward spread Thursday afternoon.

Containment was at 25 percent. No evacuations were ordered in the remote area.

Flames spread into the northwest corner of Joshua Tree National Park near Yucca Valley. The area of the park, which is closed, is not frequented by most visitors. Black Rock Canyon remains open.

In the summer of 2020, the Dome Fire burned more than 43,000 acres and more than 1 million Joshua trees. The fire was sparked by lightning.