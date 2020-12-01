Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3-Week-Old Infant

A 33-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a newborn in the Inland Empire, authorities said.

Keith Russell Tyerman, 33, was arrested at his Yucca Valley home, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

A three-week-old infant was sexually assaulted, leading to an investigation by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team and San Bernardino County deputies Nov. 10, the district attorney said.

The infant was rescued from a Yucca Valley home after task force members did a welfare check on the child.

San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office

Tyerman was charged with felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with child 10 years old or younger, lewd act upon a child under age 14, using a minor for commercial sex acts, possession of child pornography, and exhibiting, publishing material depicting child sexual content.

His relationship to the infant wasn’t immediately known.

He was being held on $3 million bail at the San Bernadino County West Valley Detention Center.

He’s due in court Jan. 27, 2021.