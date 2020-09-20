Emmy

Zendaya Becomes Youngest to Win Best Actress in a Drama Emmy

The 24-year-old triumphed for her performance in "Euphoria."

By Associated Press

Zendaya
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Zendaya was euphoric at the Emmys.

She won best actress in a drama for her role on HBO’s “Euphoria,” scoring one of the few long shot victories in a Sunday night full of wins from favorites.

Gleeful family and friends screamed, cheered, hugged and cried behind her as a stunned Zendaya accepted the trophy in what appeared to be a hotel suite.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Bobcat Fire 10 mins ago

Sheriff's Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire

Los Angeles Lakers 42 mins ago

Anthony Davis' Buzzer Beater Lifts Lakers Over Nuggets, 105-103, in Game 2

“This is pretty crazy!” she said, trying to hold back tears.

On “Euphoria,” Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with her sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.

The 24-year-old is the youngest to ever win in the category and she overcame a strong group of nominees that included Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EmmyEmmy Awardszendaya
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us