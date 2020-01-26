coronavirus

Los Angeles County’s First Case of Deadly Novel Coronavirus Confirmed

This is the fourth confirmed case in the United States.

By Sydney Kalich

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, the department said Sunday.

The person infected with the virus is a returning traveler from Wuhan City, China and is receiving care at a local hospital, officials confirm.

A case of novel coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Orange County.

"There is no immediate threat to the general public, no special precautions are required, and people should not be excluded from activities based on their race, country of origin, or recent travel if they do not have symptoms of respiratory illness," LA County Public Health said in a statement.

The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China. Since late Decemeber, more than 2,000 cases have been reported with at least 56 deaths.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

